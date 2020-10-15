First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $113.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday.

FRC opened at $121.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

