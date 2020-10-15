First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend payment by 285.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $20.28 on Thursday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

