First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

