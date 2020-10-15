First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MCEF stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

