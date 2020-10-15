First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ QCLN traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 21,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

