First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.