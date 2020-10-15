First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 3,557.9% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FIV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIV. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 135,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 83,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

