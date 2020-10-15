First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

SDVY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

