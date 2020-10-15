First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

