Flex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,615% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

