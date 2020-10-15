Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

