Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.04.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.