Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $167.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE FNV opened at $141.46 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

