Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €34.02 ($40.02) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($114.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.83.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

