Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 108,751.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

