Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.46 ($60.54).

FRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €37.93 ($44.62) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.45.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.