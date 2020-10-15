Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Redstone began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Frogads alerts:

Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.