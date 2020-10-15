Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Redstone began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.
About Frogads
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.