Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FROG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Frogads alerts:

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.59. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 in the last ninety days.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.