Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

