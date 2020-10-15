Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.72. Fury Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 40,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

