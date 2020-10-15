FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $292.00, but opened at $282.00. FW Thorpe shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.

Specifically, insider David Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £74,360 ($97,151.82).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.48. The company has a market capitalization of $332.70 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.