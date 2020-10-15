FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for ITT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

ITT stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

