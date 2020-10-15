FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Issued By Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENB. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.17.

ENB stock opened at C$38.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.85.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.