FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ingenico Group – GCS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of INGIY stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Ingenico Group – GCS Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

