FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mack Cali Realty Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

