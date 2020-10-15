FY2020 EPS Estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increased by Analyst

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

