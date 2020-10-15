FY2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 268.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.