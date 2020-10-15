FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Raised by B.Riley Securit

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 997,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 301,655 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.