FY2020 EPS Estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised by Analyst

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wylenzek now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.