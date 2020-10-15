FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Boosted by B.Riley Securit (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

