FY2021 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Decreased by Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.57). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

