FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 615.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

