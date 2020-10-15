FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley Securities increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

ANF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

