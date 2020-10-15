FY2024 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

