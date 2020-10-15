GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GME. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

GME stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $798.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 332.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GameStop by 314.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in GameStop by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

