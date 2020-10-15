Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 4,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.