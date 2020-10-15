GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $21.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

GPS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in GAP by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

