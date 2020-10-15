GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.24. GEE Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 194,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.