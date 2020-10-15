Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,708. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $213.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

