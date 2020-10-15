General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $6.81 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.25 to $6.81 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

General Electric stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

