Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.54. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

