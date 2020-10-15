Genmab A/S Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $849,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.