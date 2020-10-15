GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 1,847,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

