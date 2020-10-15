Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating long-term growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s full display mirrors (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink have significant growth opportunities, going forward. The company has a strong dividend payout history, thus preserving shareholder value. However, the company is likely to bear the brunt of declining demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company has tapped brakes on the share repurchase program in the wake of the pandemic. Rising selling, general & administration (SG&A) and research & development (R&D) costs along with increasing competition and tariff costs are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

