Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GGB stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Gerdau by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.