Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $237.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

