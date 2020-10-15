Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

