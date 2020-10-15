Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

GOOD stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

