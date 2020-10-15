Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
GOOD stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Featured Article: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.