Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 million, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

