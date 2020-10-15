Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.71. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

